Advertisement

Some Missouri hospitals briefly halt emergency contraception

St. Luke's is no longer giving emergency contraception in order to protect doctors from...
St. Luke's is no longer giving emergency contraception in order to protect doctors from criminal prosecution, following Missouri's trigger law on abortion going into effect.(KCTV5)
By SUMMER BALLENTINE and JIM SALTER
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A large Missouri hospital chain briefly stopped providing emergency contraception amid confusion over whether the state’s abortion ban could put doctors at risk of criminal charges for providing the medication, even for sexual assault victims.

St. Luke’s Health Kansas City said in a statement Wednesday that it would resume offering the medication known as the morning-after pill. That came a day after it told The Kansas City Star that its Missouri hospitals would halt emergency contraception.

Wednesday’s announcement came after the state’s attorney general issued a statement stating unequivocally that emergency contraception is not illegal under an abortion ban that was enacted minutes after Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Latest News

The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Breyer makes it official: He’s leaving the Supreme Court on Thursday at noon
FILE—John Wood, committee investigative staff counsel, at the House select committee...
Lawyer who left Jan. 6 panel seeking Missouri US Senate seat
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions about the possibility of a presidential run on June...
Illinois Republicans choosing nominee to face Gov. Pritzker
Airbnb
Airbnb makes its ban on parties permanent