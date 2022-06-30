Schnucks donates $15,000 to help non-profit organization’s mobile grocery store

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Schnucks donated to Operation Food Search (OFS) Thursday to help a mobile grocery store get fresh produce to serve local areas.

OFS plans to use the $15,000 donation to distribute 2,000, $5 fresh produce vouchers to members of four area organizations including Affinia Healthcare, CareSTL Health, and the International Institute of St. Louis. MetroMarket will also be able to make five-weekend flex stops at other community sites with an additional $5,000.

Schnucks has been in partnership with OFS for more than 40 years, and they have donated more than $185M worth of food to support the non-profit organization.

