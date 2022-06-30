Prices of fireworks skyrocket this holiday season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - At Platinum Dragon fireworks stand in St. Charles, they’re preparing for a busy holiday weekend. But as prices soar across the fireworks industry, the locally owned company is working to ensure everyone can celebrate.

“We understand economy’s high, inflation’s high, we want to have everything so people can at least come up and enjoy the 4th of July,” said Andrew Phillips, co-owner of Platinum Dragon.

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, overall costs are up 35%+ across the fireworks industry. Part of that is due to increased shipping and transportation costs.

Kendel Beard was picking up some fireworks at Firework City in St. Charles for his neighborhood bash.

“They’re a little more expensive this year. I didn’t get as big of a box,” he said.

Fair St. Louis Downtown will only have fireworks on the 4th of July this year. They cite logistics and say by pooling resources for a one-night show it can be a larger and more spectacular event.

