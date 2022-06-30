Advertisement

Police: Shots fired at North City gas station after suspect pulls gun at officer

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News a 41-year-old man was taken to a local hospital after...
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News a 41-year-old man was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the leg at Dorchester Park. Police is asking anyone with information to come forward since the victim was not able to provide a description of who shot him.(MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 32-year-old man is in custody after he reportedly pulled out a gun at an officer while at a north St. Louis gas station late Wednesday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., patrol officers were alerted to a Ford 250 seen in the Walnut Park West neighborhood that was wanted for felonies. The 32-year-old driver parked at the gas pumps at a gas station on Goodfellow and went inside. He was then approached by officers as he exited the building.

Police said a 40-year-old male officer ordered the man to stop but the suspect ran off while pulling out a gun. Fearing for his safety, the officer shot at him but missed.

The 32-year-old man was taken into custody.

Both officers are from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. One officer is a 40-year-old man with 15 years of service. A 31-year-old officer with three years of service was present but didn’t fire his weapon, police said.

