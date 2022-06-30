‘A guy came down the road 100 mph’: Neighbors fed up with Jennings Station Rd. after man killed by speeding car

PINE LAWN, Mo. (KMOV) - People are demanding a fix to a deadly stretch of road in North County.

“A car will drive 80 or 90 mph down this road, says Pine Lawn resident, Clifford Brown.

Arthur Fulton was killed Sunday while pulling out of his driveway onto Jennings Station Road. Police say a Mercedes Benz crashed into his Cadillac.

Clifford Brown lived across the street from him.

“I’ve been knowing him for 30 years and every day he backed in the same way but what was different that day a guy came down the road 100 mph,” Brown said.

Now the neighborhood and the victim’s family are demanding for police and the mayor to step in and make changes to Jennings Station Road, a place they tell News 4 is a death trap.

“Place a policeman where they can catch them speeding. I know this is a busy road, but they might need speed bumps,” said relative Gerald Fulton.

“Come here and patrol these streets. Do it for a week, two weeks. If cars here would slow down, we’ll save another life” Brown said.

Loved ones held a balloon release on the same stretch of road Tuesday in Fulton’s memory.

“It’s been over five accidents on this street. Just on this stretch,” said Fulton. “I love you Stunna. I miss you.

“If you go down Natural Bridge they are patrolling and you got police cameras on every intersection,” said Brown. “Here it’s a freeway. It’s a free ride to the highway. As fast as they can go.”

The driver who police say crashed into Arthur Fulton survived the accident. He has been arrested and charged.

“I’ve got neighbors who’s been here year after year,” Brown said. “We’re the ones who are suffering because they made this a highway.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.