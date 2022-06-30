Advertisement

Food pantry in desperate need of donations

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- A local food pantry is asking for help as its shelves are running low.

The Sts. Joachim and Ann Care Service food pantry feeds around 650 people a week between three locations in St. Charles, Warren and Lincoln Counties. That is three times the amount the pantry fed last year.

Organizers said the pandemic and inflation created additional need for basic necessities.

