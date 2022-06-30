Advertisement

Fireworks safety should be top of mind this Fourth of July weekend

Celebrating with fireworks this weekend? Be sure to follow these safety tips! (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Local doctors are pleading for civilians to keep safety top of mind this Fourth of July weekend.

“Fireworks cause thousands of injuries every year and we see in the ER about 10-15 serious injures caused by fireworks,” said Dr. Jamie Kondis, Washington University pediatric emergency medicine physician at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Sparklers can get up to 2,000 degrees.

Doctors also want to remind people to take precautions in the heat, especially if they are drinking alcohol, and remain vigilant in the water.

