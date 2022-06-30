Dierbergs customers can now use DoorDash for groceries

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dierbergs customers now can order groceries for same-day delivery through DoorDash.

The St. Louis-based grocery chain says shoppers can place an order through the DoorDash app or website, choose a delivery time, and a dasher will complete all the shopping and delivery. Schnucks launched a similar partnership with DoorDash back in March for six of its store locations in the St. Louis area.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.