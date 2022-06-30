Advertisement

Dierbergs customers can now use DoorDash for groceries

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dierbergs customers now can order groceries for same-day delivery through DoorDash.

The St. Louis-based grocery chain says shoppers can place an order through the DoorDash app or website, choose a delivery time, and a dasher will complete all the shopping and delivery. Schnucks launched a similar partnership with DoorDash back in March for six of its store locations in the St. Louis area.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

mud pies
Kids make mud pies at University City school
granite city steel
Steelworkers blast possible job-killing deal
downtown west project
$200M project approved for Downtown West
dierbergs doordash
Dierbergs expands Doordash options