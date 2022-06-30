Celebrating Arch 360 Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The metro area is celebrating the St. Louis icon Thursday.

The Gateway to the West came about as a result of an architectural competition. 12 years after the national park was created, they got 172 wildly different entries.

One design featured this gigantic stainless steel arch. Construction began in 1963 and finished a few years later all for a total cost of less than $15M.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.