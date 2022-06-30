Advertisement

Celebrating Arch 360 Day

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The metro area is celebrating the St. Louis icon Thursday.

The Gateway to the West came about as a result of an architectural competition. 12 years after the national park was created, they got 172 wildly different entries.

One design featured this gigantic stainless steel arch. Construction began in 1963 and finished a few years later all for a total cost of less than $15M.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

sex video investigation
Sex video confirmed to involve former St. Louis County executive’s chief of staff
Midas Construction is completing work on a $65 million luxury apartment complex in Dardenne...
$65M apartment complex under construction in St. Charles County
There is now a concerted effort by the metro to fight to keep the U.S. steel mill in Granite...
Granite City U.S. Steel workers question if alternative jobs exist if steel mill closes
A St. Louis County grand jury has decided not to charge the man who was behind the wheel of a...
‘I don’t believe there was a fight’: Families react as driver faces no charges in fatal MoDOT crash