Ameren workers shocked in South County

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two workers were rushed to the hospital after they were reportedly shocked at an Ameren substation in Crestwood.

This happened at the substation in the 8600 block of Sappington Road around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday. The two workers were taken to the hospital but their conditions are unknown.

Roughly, 2,000 homes were without power before the incident.

