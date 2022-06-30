Ambulance involved in North City crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police were called to a north St. Louis neighborhood for a crash involving an ambulance Thursday morning.

The crash happened just past 9:30 a.m. on Hall Street and Adelaide Ave in the North Riverfront neighborhood. It is unclear if anyone was injured or what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.

