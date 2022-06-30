4Warn Forecast: Humidity Rises Friday, Storm Chances Increase

Weather Discussion: Watch for isolated but heavy storms possible late Friday afternoon and evening. There is a lowest level 1 severe threat just northwest of St. Louis including parts of St. Charles County. This risk can be expanded south, but the bottom line is that a strong isolated storms is possible late Friday.

Humidity creeps up Friday and it will be especially sticky and humid Saturday through the holiday into next week.

A front is expected to stall near our area and continue a hit and miss chance of storms Saturday through Monday. These are not wash out all day rains by any means. But it is a good idea to have the KMOV weather app handy so you can be alerted to heavy rain, lightning and storms while you enjoy the holiday weekend. Check back as we get closer to the weekend as we hope to get more clarity from the forecast models concerning specific timing and rain chances.

