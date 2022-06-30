4Warn Forecast: Hot Today, Humid By Tomorrow

Weather Discussion: Temperatures continue their slow but steady climb. Humidity will begin to creep up later today and we’ll be quite muggy Friday through the holiday weekend.

A front is expected to stall near our area from late Friday through Monday. This will bring multiple chances for showers and storms. Unfortunately the timing and location of thunderstorms is not very clear. As of now, the best chance of rain will be Saturday during the day. There will be plenty of dry time this weekend. Check back for updates on timing!

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.