Police: 4-year-old died of a gunshot in North County
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A child died of a gunshot Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis County.
Officers with the North County Police Cooperative told News 4 crews a 4-year-old died as a result of a gunshot wound in Dellwood. The incident happened around 1 p.m.
The circumstances of the shooting remain unknown.
News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
