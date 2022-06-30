Police: 4-year-old died of a gunshot in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A child died of a gunshot Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis County.

Officers with the North County Police Cooperative told News 4 crews a 4-year-old died as a result of a gunshot wound in Dellwood. The incident happened around 1 p.m.

The circumstances of the shooting remain unknown.

News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.