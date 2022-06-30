Advertisement

Police: 4-year-old died of a gunshot in North County

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A child died of a gunshot Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis County.

Officers with the North County Police Cooperative told News 4 crews a 4-year-old died as a result of a gunshot wound in Dellwood. The incident happened around 1 p.m.

The circumstances of the shooting remain unknown.

News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here is a list of places that will have firework displays on the 4th in St. Louis
LIST: Places to watch the fireworks for the 4th
St. Luke's is no longer giving emergency contraception in order to protect doctors from...
Some Missouri hospitals briefly halt emergency contraception
Missouri changes teacher testing requirements
Missouri changes teaching requirements to combat teacher shortage
fireworks
Prices of fireworks skyrocket this holiday season