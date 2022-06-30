Advertisement

1 dead, person of interest in custody in connection with Williamson Co. shooting

One person is dead and a person of interest is in custody in connection with a shooting.
One person is dead and a person of interest is in custody in connection with a shooting.(Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person is dead and a person of interest is in custody in connection with a shooting.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a report of shots fired around 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29 in a home in rural southern Williamson County.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Lake of Egypt Ambulance responded to the scene and the man was pronounced dead.

Deputies say a person of interest was taken into custody without incident.

They said the names are not being released at this time.

The sheriff’s office, along with members of the Williamson County Major Case Squad and Illinois State Police, are investigating.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here is a list of places that will have firework displays on the 4th in St. Louis
LIST: Places to watch the fireworks for the 4th
St. Luke's is no longer giving emergency contraception in order to protect doctors from...
Some Missouri hospitals briefly halt emergency contraception
Missouri changes teacher testing requirements
Missouri changes teaching requirements to combat teacher shortage
fireworks
Prices of fireworks skyrocket this holiday season
fireworks
Like groceries and gas, prices of fireworks skyrocket this holiday season