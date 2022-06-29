Woman killed, 2 injured in Creve Coeur apartment fire

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed and two other people are recovering after an apartment fire in Creve Coeur.

The fire broke out at the Vicino on the Lake Apartment Complex, which is south of Olive, just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. It quickly went to the two alarms.

The St. Louis County Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating. Firefighters said there is nothing immediately spurious about the fire.

