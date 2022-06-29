Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Dawan Ferguson murder trial enters 3rd day

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The trial for the father accused of killing his 9-year-old son enters its third day on Wednesday.

Murder trial begins for father accused of killing Christian Ferguson

Dawan Ferguson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Christian Ferguson. The boy went missing in 2003 and is presumed dead. He has a rare metabolic disorder that provided proper medication. Without the medication, it is alleged Christian Ferguson would have died within 48 hours.

During the first two days of the trial, witnesses have included former police officers and medical professionals.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Graphic
Man dies after being shot in North County during ‘domestic incident’
Man shot in Spanish Lake
Child inside home when man shot to death in Spanish Lake
Man shot in Spanish Lake
Child inside home as man shot in Spanish Lake
The families who lost loved ones in a deadly MoDOT work zone crash in November are set to meet...
MoDOT update