WATCH LIVE: Dawan Ferguson murder trial enters 3rd day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The trial for the father accused of killing his 9-year-old son enters its third day on Wednesday.

Dawan Ferguson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Christian Ferguson. The boy went missing in 2003 and is presumed dead. He has a rare metabolic disorder that provided proper medication. Without the medication, it is alleged Christian Ferguson would have died within 48 hours.

During the first two days of the trial, witnesses have included former police officers and medical professionals.

