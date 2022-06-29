St. Louis man sentenced to prison for ID theft

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Bryson Whiteside was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison for using stolen identities to commit crimes.

Whiteside, 24 and of St. Louis, pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft, use of a counterfeit access device, possession of counterfeit securities and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Investigators found Whiteside in May of 2021 inside a St. Charles motel with stolen financial records and personal information that he was allegedly intending to use counterfeit checks and illegally obtained credit cards.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Missouri, Whiteside admitted to communicating with a Jennings jail inmate in a scheme to remove incriminating evidence against that inmate from a storage facility. He admitted to using a second person’s identity to recover the evidence.

Whiteside was also ordered to pay $8,735 in restitution for the crimes.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.