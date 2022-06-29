St. Louis County councilman says he received anonymous video of county employee engaging in sex act

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- St. Louis County Councilman Mark Harder was sent an anonymous video of a county employee engaging in a sex act on county property, a press release from Harder said.

Harder turned over the video to law enforcement to investigate, the release said. Harder called the video “disturbing”. He said the video appeared to be taken in a St. Louis County government office in Clayton. The male in the video was wearing a St. Louis County government ID lanyard that clearly identified him.

Harder said in the release he does not know why or how the man in the video distributed it. The case is now with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate.

Harder released his full account of the situation in the press release:

“I was provided information from a source who sent me an email containing a disturbing video of a sexual nature. It would appear the video was recorded by the male participant in a sexual act with an unknown female. The video was taken in what looks to be a St. Louis County government office in Clayton on the 9th floor of the Administration building at 41 So. Central Avenue. The male subject was wearing a St. Louis County government ID lanyard, which clearly identifies him. It is unknown to me how or why the male participant distributed this video.

Upon advice, believing the female may be the victim of a crime, I met with law enforcement on Thursday June 23rd and turned over everything I had to them for investigation. The case is now with the Missouri Highway Patrol to investigate. I have received no word on the status of that investigation at this time.

My office is releasing this information to the public for the purposes of transparency. Due to the on-going status and sensitive nature of the investigation, I will not be able to comment further at this time and will refer all who have questions to the Missouri Highway Patrol 636-300-2800. I also recommend the County Executive’s Office cooperate fully.”

