Mizzou men’s basketball announces 2022-23 SEC conference games

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Tigers men’s basketball team’s Southeastern Conference opponents have been announced Wednesday.

The team will have 18 conference games in total. They will have different home and away matchups against Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M.

The remaining home games will be against Alabama, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt. The Tigers will face Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee on the road.

Times and dates will be announced soon. For more information, visit MUTigers.com.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.