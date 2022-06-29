Advertisement

Mizzou men’s basketball announces 2022-23 SEC conference games

Missouri guard Torrence Watson (0) drives between Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves, left, and guard...
Missouri guard Torrence Watson (0) drives between Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves, left, and guard Umoja Gibson, right, during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | Associated Press)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Tigers men’s basketball team’s Southeastern Conference opponents have been announced Wednesday.

The team will have 18 conference games in total. They will have different home and away matchups against Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M.

The remaining home games will be against Alabama, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt. The Tigers will face Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee on the road.

Times and dates will be announced soon. For more information, visit MUTigers.com.

