Miller defeats Davis for GOP nomination in Metro East Congressional seat

Illinois congresswoman Mary Miller is raising eyebrows with her comment at a rally with former...
Illinois congresswoman Mary Miller is raising eyebrows with her comment at a rally with former President Donald Trump.
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(KMOV) - Congresswoman Mary Miller has defeated Congressman Rodney Davis for the GOP nomination in Illinois’ 15th District.

The newly drawn district covers a large geographic area, from parts of the Metro East and areas directly across from Iowa in the west, to the Indiana border in the east. Davis currently represents the 13th District in Congress, but the new map drawn after the 2020 census put Davis and Miller in the same district.

Miller succeeded Collinsville native John Shimkus in Congress, initially winning the seat after Shimkus chose not to run in 2020. At a rally Saturday, she called the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade a “victory for white life.” A spokesperson later said it was “a mix-up of words.”

Just after 9:00 p.m., Davis officially conceded.

Miller was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and is heavily favored to win the safe GOP seat.

