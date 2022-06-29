Mayor Jones enacts new budget for St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has enacted the first new budget in two years.

Board Bill #1AA, the city’s $1.2 billion budget for the Fiscal Year 2023, was passed out by the Board of Aldermen following its approval by the Board of Estimate and Apportionment.

The budget includes a 3% raise for St. Louis City employees along with a $2,000 retention bonus for those who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, more than $3 million in new funding will go to public safety programs and $8.5 million will go towards the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

The budget goes into effect on Friday. Click here for the budget and all related documents.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.