Man sentenced to 9 years for robbing, physically abusing woman at casino

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man will be sent to prison for robbing and beating a woman at a casino in St. Louis County.

On Mar. 14, 2019, Kevin Shumpert, 59, approached a woman in the Hollywood Casino parking garage and tried to rob her, according to officials. He kicked the victim, punched her in the face repeatedly, and took her purse.

The victim suffered facial bruising, swelling, and internal lacerations inside her mouth. Shumpert pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree robbery, and will serve nine years in prison.

