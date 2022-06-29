Advertisement

Man dies after being shot in North County during 'domestic incident'

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died after being shot late Tuesday night in north St. Louis County.

The shooting happened in the 12200 block of Culpepper Drive around 10:10 p.m. Officers from the North County Precinct pronounced the man dead at the scene. Authorities said the shooting was the result of a “domestic incident.”

The St. Louis County Police Department urges anyone with information to call investigators at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

