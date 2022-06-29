Advertisement

Man charged in Town and Country shooting near retirement center

Christian L. Fredrick has been charged in connection to a shooting outside a retirement center...
By Matt Woods
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT
TOWN AND COUNTRY (KMOV) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged with a June 14 shooting outside a retirement center in Town and Country.

Christian L. Fredrick of St. Louis was charged with assault, robbery and armed criminal action. Police allege he shot a 20-year-old man in the 13000 block of South Outer Forty Road near the Delmar Gardens Villas West Retirement Community the afternoon of June 14. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was expected to survive the shooting.

Fredrick’s bond was set at $500,000 and he is being held at the Town and Country Police Department. Town and Country Police said officers are still trying to identify an additional suspect in the case.

