Local quilters make quilts for Army, Navy veterans

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Tuesday, more than 70 quilters from the St. Louis area came together to make quilts for local veterans.

The quilters gathered at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in O’Fallon, Mo. 10 quilts were gifted to local Army and Navy veterans during a ceremony.

Founded in 2005, the organization Quilts of Valor has given away nearly 3,500 quilts to veterans over the years.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.