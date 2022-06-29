Advertisement

Fair Saint Louis to hold ‘Salute to Troops’ to honor 300 plus service members

Fair Saint Louis is holding a Salute to Troops ceremony on Jul. 3.
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fair Saint Louis will host the annual Salute to the Troops on Saturday, July 3 at 7 p.m.

The event will start off with the singing of the national anthem by a representative from the Missouri National Guard on the Budweiser Main Stage at 4:30 p.m. 4,000 American flags will be handed out to the crowd to honor local heroes.

There will also be a photo tribute, donated by the Loft Creative Agency, on the jumbotron during the ceremony. They will show pictures from the National Guard, Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard.

The honorees and their families will receive special VIP privileges the whole day.

