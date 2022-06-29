Advertisement

Edwardsville student-athlete earns Gatorade Illinois Track and Field Player of the Year award

Ryan Watts ran through the finish line in a track meet.
Ryan Watts ran through the finish line in a track meet.(Madison County Illinois Scanner Page Facebook)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Gatorade announced Wednesday that Edwardsville High School’s Ryan Watts is the 2021-22 Gatorade Illinois Boys Track and Field Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-1, 170 lbs senior had a successful season this year, winning the 1600m and the 3200m run at the Class 3A state meet. He also broke the record in both of those events, running a 4:11.16 time in the 1600 and an 8:55.66 time in the 3200.

Watts led his team to second place in the meet overall and was named the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Track and Field Athlete of the Year. He maintained a 3.88 GPA in the classroom and earned a full-ride scholarship to run at Iowa State University in the fall of 2022.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states in every sport. Watts will have the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization that helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports.

