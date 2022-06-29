Democrats nominate Giannoulias for Illinois secretary of state

QUINCY (WGEM) - Democrats in Illinois nominated Alexi Giannoulias for Illinois secretary of state in Tuesday’s primary election.

Giannoulias beat out three other Democratic opponents: David H. Moore, Anna M. Valencia, and Sidney Moore.

Giannoulias will run against Republican Dan Brady in November’s general election.

The secretary of state position has been held for the past 23 years by Jesse White.

88-year-old White announced earlier this year that he was retiring at the end of his term.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.