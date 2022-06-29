Advertisement

Child inside home when man shot in Spanish Lake

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was injured in a shooting in Spanish Lake early Wednesday.

According to police, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Iguana Terrace. Police on scene told News 4 a man in his 20′s was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A child was inside the home at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

No other information has been released.

Child inside home as man shot in Spanish Lake
