Child inside home when man shot in Spanish Lake
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was injured in a shooting in Spanish Lake early Wednesday.
According to police, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Iguana Terrace. Police on scene told News 4 a man in his 20′s was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A child was inside the home at the time of the shooting but was not injured.
No other information has been released.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.