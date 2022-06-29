Advertisement

Calvin Harris, Sam Page’s chief of staff, resigns

By Matt Woods
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Calvin Harris, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s chief of staff, resigned from his position Wednesday.

A county spokesperson shared Harris’ resignation email with News 4. The email was sent at 1:45 p.m. and was an abrupt announcement from Harris.

I am resigning from my post in the Page administration effective immediately. I want to thank my beloved colleagues for their dedication and tireless effort to St. Louis County, as well as Dr. Page for entrusting me with this responsibility. Public service is an honorable profession, but it is impossible to pour from an empty cup. Given the recent death of a close relative and upcoming family relocation, it is in the best interest of the County for me to step down from my duties and focus on my family and mental health.

Resignation email from Calvin Harris

Harris’ profile page on St. Louis County’s website was taken down Wednesday. However, a different bio is still up on the county executive’s webpage that lists his staff.

Before becoming Page’s chief of staff, Harris was the communications director for Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott. He also had roles in campaigns for Nicole Galloway and Mike Bloomberg.

Harris is originally from Ferguson.

