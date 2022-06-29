Advertisement

Big Bounce America coming to St. Louis area

(Courtesy Big Bounce America)
(Courtesy Big Bounce America)(Luke Hemer | Big Bounce America)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The world’s largest bounce house will be making its way to the St. Louis area.

Big Bounce America will bring the bounce house to Brooksdale Farms from Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10. It is open to all ages, but different age groups have separate sessions.

There will be multiple bounce houses to explore, including a sports arena, a giant obstacle course, and a space-themed inflatable with slides, ball pits, and an inflatable alien.

One ticket will give customers a three-hour jump session. Toddler sessions cost $19, kids seven and under will cost $32. The bigger kids sessions 15 and under are $32, and adults will cost $39.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rob Nightingale provided this image to KCTV5 News after a train derailed in Mendon, Missouri.
4 killed in Amtrak crash identified
Fair Saint Louis is holding a Salute to Troops ceremony on Jul. 3.
Fair Saint Louis to hold ‘Salute to Troops’ to honor 300 plus service members
Missouri guard Torrence Watson (0) drives between Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves, left, and guard...
Mizzou men’s basketball announces 2022-23 SEC conference games
Ryan Watts ran through the finish line in a track meet.
Edwardsville student-athlete earns Gatorade Illinois Track and Field Player of the Year award