Big Bounce America coming to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The world’s largest bounce house will be making its way to the St. Louis area.

Big Bounce America will bring the bounce house to Brooksdale Farms from Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10. It is open to all ages, but different age groups have separate sessions.

There will be multiple bounce houses to explore, including a sports arena, a giant obstacle course, and a space-themed inflatable with slides, ball pits, and an inflatable alien.

One ticket will give customers a three-hour jump session. Toddler sessions cost $19, kids seven and under will cost $32. The bigger kids sessions 15 and under are $32, and adults will cost $39.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.