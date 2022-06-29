Bailey wins GOP nomination for Illinois Gov.

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - State Senator Darren Bailey has won the Republican nomination for Governor of Illinois.

Bailey, a state senator from Clay County, defeated four other Republicans to win the nomination. He was neck and neck with Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin in early polls, but more recent surveys showed Bailey with a double-digit lead. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Bailey Saturday.

The Democratic Governor’s Association ran ads boosting Bailey believing him to be an easier opponent for Gov. JB Pritzker in November.

