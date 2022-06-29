Advertisement

Bailey wins GOP nomination for Illinois Gov.

Trump endorses Darren Bailey at Save America rally at Adams County Fair
Trump endorses Darren Bailey at Save America rally at Adams County Fair(WGEM)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - State Senator Darren Bailey has won the Republican nomination for Governor of Illinois.

Bailey, a state senator from Clay County, defeated four other Republicans to win the nomination. He was neck and neck with Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin in early polls, but more recent surveys showed Bailey with a double-digit lead. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Bailey Saturday.

The Democratic Governor’s Association ran ads boosting Bailey believing him to be an easier opponent for Gov. JB Pritzker in November.

