4Warn Forecast: Sticky Humidity Returns Late Week

Weather Discussion: Temperatures continue their slow but steady climb today, but humidity remains noticeably absent. That will change Friday as muggy air surges back into Missouri and Illinois late this work-week. Humidity will remain high through the holiday weekend.

A front is expected to stall near our area from late Friday into the weekend. This will kick off some showers and storms as early as Friday evening or Friday night. And more hits of rain, along with some storms, are possible Saturday and Sunday -- even into next week. Where and when these storms develop is dependent on where the front settles, and it’s too early to lock that down just yet. It certainly does not look like a washout weekend, but a shower or storm in the wrong place at the wrong time could impact your holiday activities. Bottom line: It’s just too early to pinpoint where and when we’ll see rain this weekend, so check back for updates.

