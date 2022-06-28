Woman shot in face in North City double shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a double shooting in north St. Louis City late Monday night.

The shooting took place in the 6000 block of Lucille at around 11:43 p.m. Police said a woman was shot in the face and a man was shot in the hand. Both are conscious and breathing. Police have no suspects at this time.

