Advertisement

Woman shot in face in North City double shooting

Police are investigating a double shooting in north St. Louis City late Monday night.
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a double shooting in north St. Louis City late Monday night.

The shooting took place in the 6000 block of Lucille at around 11:43 p.m. Police said a woman was shot in the face and a man was shot in the hand. Both are conscious and breathing. Police have no suspects at this time.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Peters Fire
3 first responders hurt in St. Peters’ house fire
It’s Primary Day in Illinois and the polls in the Metro East counties will be open early...
Polls to open for Primary Day in Illinois
Police are investigating a double shooting in north St. Louis City late Monday night.
Woman shot in face in North City double shooting
3 killed, multiple injured in Amtrak crash