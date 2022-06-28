Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of Dawan Ferguson trial

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – The trial for the man accused of killing his son entered its second day Tuesday.

Christian Ferguson was 9 years old when he vanished in 2003. He had a rare metabolic disorder and couldn’t walk or talk. Court documents allege he would have died within 48 hours without proper medication.

Murder trial begins for father accused of killing Christian Ferguson

Murder trial begins for father accused of killing Christian Ferguson

The body of Christian Ferguson has never been found and he is presumed dead. His father Dawan Ferguson was charged with first-degree murder in 2019.

During the second day of the trial, a pharmacist testified that Christian Ferguson’s medicines went from being picked up every 30 days to as long as 74 days. The defense said when children are admitted to hospitals, they receive medications.

Two former officers were also questioned Tuesday morning.  An officer said he thought the car Christian Ferguson would be found quickly because the majority of car thieves do not want a kidnapping charge.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Armed St. Louis County man who fired shots at postal worker sentenced
Rob Nightingale provided this image to KCTV5 News after a train derailed in Mendon, Missouri.
Fourth person dies after Amtrak crash in mid-Missouri
gavel
Former St. Louis postal union president sentenced for embezzling union funds
Dawan Ferguson was in court Monday for the first day of his trial.
Murder trial begins for father accused of killing Christian Ferguson