WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of Dawan Ferguson trial

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – The trial for the man accused of killing his son entered its second day Tuesday.

Christian Ferguson was 9 years old when he vanished in 2003. He had a rare metabolic disorder and couldn’t walk or talk. Court documents allege he would have died within 48 hours without proper medication.

The body of Christian Ferguson has never been found and he is presumed dead. His father Dawan Ferguson was charged with first-degree murder in 2019.

During the second day of the trial, a pharmacist testified that Christian Ferguson’s medicines went from being picked up every 30 days to as long as 74 days. The defense said when children are admitted to hospitals, they receive medications.

Two former officers were also questioned Tuesday morning. An officer said he thought the car Christian Ferguson would be found quickly because the majority of car thieves do not want a kidnapping charge.

