St. Charles County Police plan to put school resource officers in elementary schools

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Charles County Council will plan to use the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to add school resource officers (SROs) from the county police to elementary schools for the 2022-23 school year.

The ARPA funding will be spent to combat violence and in view of the nationwide danger to schools. This plan will allow the county to provide 14 additional officers at no cost to the districts.

“Under our current contract with the school districts, SROs are in unincorporated area high schools and most middle schools--nine of 23 schools,” County Executive Steve Ehlmann said. “With this funding, we are extending our SRO placement to include every school in unincorporated St. Charles County, Augusta Elementary School in the Washington School District, and schools in Dardenne Prairie and Weldon Spring which contract with St. Charles County for police services.”

The St. Charles County’s SRO program started during the 1995-96 school year. Since the mass shooting at Columbine High School in 1999, school shootings have been on the rise. The latest shooting was in May at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tx.

