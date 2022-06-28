Advertisement

Site of train derailment was on MoDOT’s safety improvement list for 2022

An aerial image of the derailed train that MSHP Troop B took.
An aerial image of the derailed train that MSHP Troop B took.(Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MENDON, Mo. (KCTV) --- The site of Monday’s train derailment in Missouri was listed on a statewide report for safety improvements, state records show.

The Missouri Department of Transportation released the plan in February of 2022.

The plan included $400,000 worth of funding of improvements to the area of Porche Prairie Road and County Road 113.

It called for the ‘installation of lights and gates and roadway improvements at public crossing 005284Y.’

A timeline for improvements in the proposal was not provided.

