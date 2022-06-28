Sentence handed down after St. Peters man found partially nude with 14-year-old

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A St. Peters man was sentenced to prison after he was allegedly found partially nude inside a car with a teen he met through social media.

In May 2020, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding a suspicious vehicle in the area of Lake Cottage Court and Bridgewater Chase in Lane in Villa Ridge. When deputies arrived, they reportedly found a 25-year-old man and 14-year-old girl partially nude inside the car. Authorities said they found evidence in the vehicle that suggested the two had sex.

According to detectives, the suspect, Donovan Patrick Walker, had met with the victim several times and even recorded an incident from the night before. The recording allegedly captured the suspect asking the victim how old she was numerous times and the girl responding that she was 14.

Detectives later said they discovered Walker and the victim met on Tinder in April 2020. Since their meeting, the suspect and victim communicated through several social media applications, including Snapchat, and exchanged explicit photographs, according to the sheriff’s office.

Walker, now 27, pleaded guilty in January to a charge of possession of child pornography. He was sentenced on June 28, 2022, to six years in prison and 10 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to undergo sex offender, drug and mental health treatment, as appropriate.

