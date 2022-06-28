Ritenour teacher charged for Sexual Contact with a student

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County Grand Jury has charged a Ritenour choir teacher for Sexual Contact with a student.

St. Ann Police Department told the jury, on April 22 Richard Bell, 60, touched one of his choir students who was 15 at Ritenour High School. Another student saw the inappropriate touch and spoke up.

“I applaud this young person and witness for having the courage to speak up,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “No one should tolerate a teacher inappropriately touching a student. Of all places, our schools should be safe spaces for our youth.”

Officials said according to Bell’s personnel file at the school, he had similar allegations against him in 2008. He then signed a memo saying he would not touch students and keep relationships appropriate with students.

Sexual Contact with a student is a Class E felony which means sentencing could range from one day to one year in jail and up to four years in prison or a fine of $10,000. The court set Bell’s bond at $50,000.

