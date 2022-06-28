Polls to open for Primary Day in Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s Primary Day in Illinois and the polls in the Metro East counties will be open early Tuesday morning.

The big race of the day will be between District 13 Representative Rodney Davis and District 15 Representative Mary Miller. In previous elections, voters in Godfrey were in District 13, which elected Rodney Davis. Now they are in District 15 which puts Davis up against Miller. Both candidates are Republicans and are already in congress.

One of the other big races in Illinois is the Gubernatorial Race. Six Republicans face off to see who will take on the winner of the Democratic primary. J.B. Pritzker will be facing one challenger on election day. Seven Republicans are facing off against Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth for her seat in November. For the first time in 24 years, Illinois will have a new Secretary of State after Jesse White retires at the end of his term.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and will be closed at 7 p.m. Anyone mailing in ballots needs to have them postmarked by Tuesday, June 28, to be counted.

