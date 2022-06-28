Police searching for suspects who robbed woman at Walgreens in Clayton

CLAYTON (KMOV) - Police are searching for three suspects who they say robbed a woman on the parking lot of the Walgreens in Clayton Saturday.

The incident happened just after 1:45 a.m. Police tell News 4 that two of the suspects confronted the victim, pulled out handguns, and demanded her wallet and car keys.

Authorities say all three were wearing satchels at the time of the robbery and are considered armed and dangerous. They were captured by the store’s surveillance camera.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to Clayton police at 314-290-8425.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.