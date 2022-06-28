Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for selling meth to drug investigators

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man will be sent to prison for selling various drugs in St. Louis.

In August 2022, officials discovered Shaun Mack, 44, was selling methamphetamine from his apartment in ounce quantities. He also sold two ounces of the drug to an undercover investigator for $1,800 on Aug. 7, 2020, according to a statement.

After Mack was arrested on June 29, 2021, investigators found 7g of meth, 211 capsules containing a total of 12.5g of fentanyl, clear plastic bags containing almost 14g of fentanyl, 5.8g of cocaine, and 5.2g of crack. The U.S. District Judge also found that he was a career offender due to prior drug convictions.

Mack pleaded guilty on March 30 to a charge of intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing meth. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

