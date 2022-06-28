Former St. Louis postal union president sentenced for embezzling union funds

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former president of a local postal workers union was sentenced to five years of probation and six months of house arrest for embezzling $80,000 by U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel.

Scott E. Rodgers, 51, embezzled a total of $80,756 and was also ordered to pay back the money. Rodgers became president of Postal Mail Handlers Local 314 in 2016 and has made four unauthorized ATM withdrawals up until April 2020. Officials said the withdrawals were made from the union account using the union debit card for personal purchases including meals, fuel, transportation, shopping, and travel.

Officials also said Rodgers falsely claimed and got “lost time” payments for money lost when working for the union. His plea said he made the withdrawals despite confronting a former union treasurer for her unauthorized ATM withdrawals.

U.S. Attorney Tiffany Becker, the prosecutor of the case, said Rodgers’ spending happened “on the backs of hard-working postal workers.” Becker said that his travel and casino trips happened while he was getting both a salary from the union and disability payments.

Rodgers pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement from a labor union on Jan. 26. The union’s former treasurer, Yvette Luster, was sentenced last year to 18 months in prison for embezzling over $184,000.

The Labor Department’s Office of Labor Management Standards handled the investigation.

