Families of MoDOT workers killed in work zone crash to meet with prosecutors

The families who lost loved ones in a deadly MoDOT work zone crash in November are set to meet with prosecutors in St. Louis County Tuesday.

MoDOT worker Kaitlyn Anderson was hit and killed on Telegraph Road near Interstate 255. She was six months pregnant with her son Jaxx. Fellow MoDOT worker James Brooks was also killed in the crash. Another worker, Michael Brown, was left with life-long injuries. The driver has not been charged.

Relatives say previously scheduled meetings with prosecutors over charging decisions got canceled.

