Armed St. Louis County man who fired shots at postal worker sentenced

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man was sentenced to seven years for threatening a mail carrier over missing package items in 2021.

On Jan. 11, 2021, DeJuan Wilson, 27, confronted a postal worker who was going to deliver a package to his home on Columbus Drive. Investigators said Wilson was angry after he received a package with missing items.

During a heated confrontation, Wilson pulled out a gun and threatened the postal worker with an ultimatum: He gives him the missing items in two hours or he would “settle” this. Fearing for his life, he got back into his car and drove off as the 27-year-old started firing shots at him.

No one was injured.

