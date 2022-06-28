Advertisement

Apply online for Mo. Dept. of Conservation managed deer hunts starting July 1

From July 1-31, deer hunters can apply on the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website.
From July 1-31, deer hunters can apply on the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Deer hunters can apply online to participate in more than 100 managed deer hunts throughout Missouri this fall and winter.

From July 1-31, deer hunters can apply on the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website: mdc.mo.gov/managedhunt.

According to MDC, hunters are selected by a weighted random drawing.

Draw results will be available August 15 through January 15.

If you are drawn, the department said you will receive area maps and other hunt information by email, or mail if an email address is not found on your account.

The department offers managed deer hunts for archery, muzzleloading, crossbow and modern firearms from mid-September through mid-January at conservation areas, state and other parks, national wildlife refuges and other public areas.

Some managed hunts are held specifically for youth or for people with disabilities.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rob Nightingale provided this image to KCTV5 News after a train derailed in Mendon, Missouri.
Fourth person dies after Amtrak crash in mid-Missouri
gavel
Former St. Louis postal union president sentenced for embezzling union funds
Man shot at Auto Zone in Wentzville
Body camera footage shows Wentzville officer-involved shooting
Ritenour choir teacher charged with Sexual Contact with a Student
Ritenour teacher charged for Sexual Contact with a student