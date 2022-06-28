Advertisement

4Warn Forecast: Heating Up, Humidity Returns Late Week

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion: Temperatures get hotter each day this week, but the humidity remains low to moderate until Friday. Friday through next week you can expect that sticky high humidity to return.

A front is expected to stall near our area over the weekend. This will drive some showers and storms starting Friday evening or Friday night. And more hits of rain and some storms are possible Saturday and Sunday. Where and when these storms develop is in large part dependent on where the front settles. It certainly does not look like a washout weekend but a shower or storm in the right place at the wrong time could impact your holiday activities. Bottom line is that it’s too early to pinpoint where and when we’ll see rain this weekend, so check back for updates.

7 Day Forecast

