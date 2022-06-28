3 first responders hurt in St. Charles County house fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Four people were injured after a house fire in a St. Peters’ neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The fire happened on Wood Oaks Drive at around 7 a.m. O’Fallon Fire Department said four people were taken to the hospital with injuries. Three out of the four injured were first responders. Fire crews also told News 4, that one person inside of the home suffered from serious injuries.

No further information has been released.

