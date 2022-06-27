Advertisement

Suspicous death investigating underway in Gravois Park

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A suspicious death investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a Gravois Park home.

Theoreon Sanders, 22, was found shot in the face in the 3600 block of Oregon around 5:50 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Homicide Division assumed the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers or the police.

